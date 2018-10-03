Tradition Since 1911

Tripp Lake’s towering pines and sparkling waters provide the ideal setting to foster memories, friendships and values that will last a lifetime.

Our full-season summer camp for girls ages 7 to 16 offers a broad array of team and individual sports, performing and visual arts, and outdoor living. In a fun and stimulating environment, we provide a range of opportunities for girls to challenge themselves, gain confidence and expand their horizons. Everything we do at TLC is imbued with what is known as the Spirit of Tripp Lake – a spirit that fosters camaraderie, enthusiasm, compassion, respect and responsibility.