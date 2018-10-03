Tradition Since 1911
Tripp Lake’s towering pines and sparkling waters provide the ideal setting to foster memories, friendships and values that will last a lifetime.
Our full-season summer camp for girls ages 7 to 16 offers a broad array of team and individual sports, performing and visual arts, and outdoor living. In a fun and stimulating environment, we provide a range of opportunities for girls to challenge themselves, gain confidence and expand their horizons. Everything we do at TLC is imbued with what is known as the Spirit of Tripp Lake – a spirit that fosters camaraderie, enthusiasm, compassion, respect and responsibility.
Watch Tripp Lake in Action
Prospective Families
Tripp Lake Camp fosters a culture built on timeless values. In an increasingly fast-paced world, TLC provides a nurturing, supportive environment that enhances a girl’s sense of value and self-worth.
Staff
Tripp Lake Camp is a residential, traditional, all girls camp where our coed staff are warm, nurturing, empathetic, each contributing to the sense of community and well-being of our approximately 300 campers, who range in age from 7 to 16. We strive to hire strong positive role models who enjoy working with children.
A strong core of veterans provides the foundation of our staff each summer, including the Directors and Administration. They are joined by college students, former campers, and teachers from throughout the United States and abroad. Our staff, representing many countries, provide a diverse community.
Alumnae
Our alumnae are an integral part of the Tripp Lake Camp experience. The deep-rooted relationships that start at camp are evident in the lifelong friendships that carry forward through college, family life and career.
We have created an alumnae website that not only allows former campers to stay connected with friends from camp, but provides opportunities to reach out to other Tripp Lake Camp alums when beginning the search for college, applying for internships, or seeking professional advice.