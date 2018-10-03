Timeless Traditions for Today’s Girls

Future Campers, Click Here!

Tradition Since 1911

Tripp Lake’s towering pines and sparkling waters provide the ideal setting to foster memories, friendships and values that will last a lifetime.

Our full-season summer camp for girls ages 7 to 16 offers a broad array of team and individual sports, performing and visual arts, and outdoor living. In a fun and stimulating environment, we provide a range of opportunities for girls to challenge themselves, gain confidence and expand their horizons. Everything we do at TLC is imbued with what is known as the Spirit of Tripp Lake – a spirit that fosters camaraderie, enthusiasm, compassion, respect and responsibility.

Take a Virtual Tour

Watch Tripp Lake in Action

Why Tripp Lake Camp?

Meet Leslie

Associate Director Katie Milne photo

Meet Katie

Archery

Arts & Crafts

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Bunk Life

Camp Spirit

Canoeing

Climbing

Culianry Arts at Tripp Lake Camp

Culinary Arts

Dance

Day Trips

Enameling

Equestrian

Explore Something New

Field Hockey

Fine Arts

Free Period

Golf

Gymnastics, Aerobics & Fitness

Kayaking

Kitty Car

Lacrosse

Nature Arts & Crafts

Outdoor Living

Photography

Pottery

Sailing

Ropes Course

Silversmithing

Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

TLC Times

Video & Film Making

Theatre

Waterskiing & Wakeboarding

Prospective Families

Tripp Lake Camp fosters a culture built on timeless values.  In an increasingly fast-paced world, TLC provides a nurturing, supportive environment that enhances a girl’s sense of value and self-worth.

Learn More

Staff

Tripp Lake Camp is a residential, traditional, all girls camp where our coed staff are warm, nurturing, empathetic, each contributing to the sense of community and well-being of our approximately 300 campers, who range in age from 7 to 16. We strive to hire strong positive role models who enjoy working with children.

A strong core of veterans provides the foundation of our staff each summer, including the Directors and Administration. They are joined by college students, former campers, and teachers from throughout the United States and abroad. Our staff, representing many countries, provide a diverse community.

Learn More

Alumnae

Our alumnae are an integral part of the Tripp Lake Camp experience.  The deep-rooted relationships that start at camp are evident in the lifelong friendships that carry forward through college, family life and career.

We have created an alumnae website that not only allows former campers to stay connected with friends from camp, but provides opportunities to reach out to other Tripp Lake Camp alums when beginning the search for college, applying for internships, or seeking professional advice.

Visit Our Alumnae Site
TLC Times

Tripp Lake Alumnae Spotlight – TLC Times

TLC Times

Week 6, 2023 – TLC Times

TLC Times

Week 5, 2023 – TLC Times

Take a

Virtual Tour

Visit Our

Activity Gallery

Up Next: About Us

Countdown to Camp

For Boys, Tripp Lake Recommends